Ho Chi Minh City eyes USD 108 billion in exports by 2030

The municipal People's Committee sets the targets at its recently-approved plan on developing export by 2025, with a vision to 2030.
To that end, from now to 2025, the city will maintain and support the development of its key products, while making preparations to upgrade industry and participate more deeply in global value chains, and focusing on developing electronics, mechanics, and wood products, which it considers a foundation for its export growth in the time ahead.
In addition, the city will upgrade infrastructure serving export, and at the same time reform and increase the quality of public services directly related to import-export activities with the aim of providing the best possible services.
By 2030, the city will build strategies to improve competitiveness of its outstanding export products such as electronics, mechanics, optics, software, and service exports such as finance, tourism and logistics.
It will also attract more investment in finance, banking and logistics, and form logistics service centers, and step up human resources development.
Last year, the largest economic hub of Vietnam earned over USD 40 billion from exports.
Source: VNA
- From Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City: Vietnam surprises and delights
- Vietnam, Through the Eyes of Artists
- Which Asian City Should You Visit, Based On Your Favorite Foods?
- Designer Rae Feather on why Dublin will always be her favourite city
- How clean air transformed American cities
- After a Dip, Hong Kong Real Estate Again Eyes the Stratosphere
- This Billionaire's 'Terrible Purchase' Just Made $14 Billion In Profits, And Now He's Ready For More
- Huge, Tesla-style tax breaks cost cash-strapped Nevada schools $108 million over two years
- Britain's billion pound property empire
- How Wall-E inspired the delivery robot coming to your city soon
- Detroit is Techno City, and techno is black
- Vietnam War veterans back home after emotional journey back to Vietnam
Ho Chi Minh City eyes USD 108 billion in exports by 2030 have 287 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.