Hip hop competition in HCM City

Dancer Snoop Glee from La Difference dance crew will be a judge at the “Ayyo Hiphop 2021” competition held at the HCM City Labour Cultural House on March 6. — Photo courtesy of the organiser

HCM CITY — A competition called “Ayyo Hiphop 2021” with professional and amateur dancers from HCM City and neighbouring provinces will be held at the HCM City Labour Cultural House on March 6.

There will be separate sections for men and women. Dancers will have 45 minutes to show their style.

The judges will include top dancers like Snoop Gee from La Difference dance crew, Shunen from XClown Crew, and Libra from Street Ladies, who will also offer a dance workshop at the event.

The event will feature DJ Rufu of XClown Crew and MC Son Clown of Destiny Family.

It will take place from 4-6pm at 55B Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai Street in District 1. Entrance fee is VNĐ100,000.

Hip Hop has become mainstream and well-loved by the youths of HCM City in recent years. To please the savvy clientele, some giants of the nightlife industry have organised weekly Hip Hop night events in the city where every Hip Hop events are guided by resident DJs.

Hip Hop music has also evolved and claimed its dominant position in the most envied nightclubs in the city. The Hip Hop community does not only include break-dance and grafitti lovers, but also branches out to those who have fallen in love with the pumping beats. — VNS