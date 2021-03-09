Health Department proposes to buy additional 5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine

According the Department of Health, the U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, Moderna said it has agreed to supply HCMC government with 5 million doses of its mRNA-1273 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in the third quarter.
The mRNA-1273 vaccine is manufactured by Moderna and approved for use in individuals 18 years of age and older to prevent Covid-19. Moderna announced that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate is 94.1 percent effective at protecting people from infection.
The funds will be collected from the State budget for pandemic prevention and control, organizations and individuals at home and abroad. The HCMC chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee is responsible for receiving funds.
HCMC needs 18 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate its 9-million population. On February 9, the Ministry of Health has approved a project of the allocation and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility in the 2021-2022 for HCMC. However there are not enough doses of the vaccine to cover all expected residents.
There are 11 vaccine candidates for Covid-19 that have been granted for emergency use authorization by countries and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said the Department of Health.
As of February 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States has approved 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates.
Vietnam is racing to produce its own Covid-19 vaccine. The country currently has four domestic Covid-19 vaccines developed by Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals, the Vaccine and Biological Production Company No. 1 and the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals. The homemade vaccines are expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2022.
By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh
- Supplement may lower blood pressure, improve vascular health and could even slow aging, claims study
- NHS cuts and performance targets are 'beyond reach', health service leaders warn
- Mass vaccination campaign launched
- What is Ebola, has there been an outbreak in 2018 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is there a vaccine?
- Elite Bakery fails health inspection
- AT&T Cleared to Buy Time Warner in Blow to Trump Administration
- Student Health Services Act signed into law
- NHS to get extra £384 million per week after Brexit Government says
- School mental health problems extend to primary-age pupils amid cuts to support
- African Press Review 19 July 2018
- Ebola outbreak in Congo kills 19, 39 infected in total, WHO says
- Edited Transcript of CRL earnings conference call or presentation 31-Jul-19 12:30pm GMT
Health Department proposes to buy additional 5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have 391 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at March 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.