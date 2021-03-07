HCMC Police detects 40 illegal Chinese immigrants

At 1:30 a.m. on March 6, the Criminal Police Division under the HCMC Department of Public Security in coordination with District 1’s Police performed administrative check to the vehicle carrying 13 foreigners parking in front of Symphony hotel at 120 Ly Tu Trong Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1. The vehicle was operated by a Go Vap District- based man.
Initially, the man confessed that he took these foreigners to Symphony hotel for staying. At the hotel, the police officers discovered additional 22 Chinese without medical declaration.
The HCMC Department of Public Security has asked the police forces in District 1 and Go Vap District to coordinate with healthcare centers in the two districts to take samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing and conduct quarantine for 35 illegal Chinese immigrants as per regulations. Besides, functional forces will also clarify the business operation of the above mentioned hotels as regulated.
By Chi Thach â Translated by Huyen Huong
