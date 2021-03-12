The equipment included an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, two continuous dialysis machines and two monitors, which were purchased with funds donated by individuals, businesses, readers of the Tuoi Tre Newspaper.
Le The Chu, Editor-in-Chief of the Tuoi tre Newspaper said that the donation is part of the second phase of a programme to support the fight against COVID-19, especially in emergency activities and treatment.
In the first phase, the programme received 28.2 billion VND in cash and kind to support various activities, including presenting medical equipment, awarding scholarships, donating capital to pandemic-affected people, support frontline forces in the fight against the pandemic, Chu said.
Besides the programme, in February 2021, Tuoi Tre Newspaper launched another campaign to raise funds for buying COVID-19 vaccines. As of March 9, the campaign has raised more than 6.3 billion VND from readers, businesses, and organisations nationwide.
Source: VNA
- On the hunt for Disease X, an undiscovered virus that could kill us all
- 'A quintessential disease of poverty': The push to free Papua New Guinea from the chokehold of TB
- Violent crime is like infectious disease -- we can stop it spreading
- Edited Transcript of PBYI earnings conference call or presentation 8-Aug-19 8:30pm GMT
- Book It: Four urban hotels for a fabulous city break
- Welwyn Garden City man fundraising after nephew diagnosed with rare liver disease
- McCain Stops Medical Treatment for Brain Cancer
- Sixty medical staff now on board for field hospital in the Phoenix Park
- Mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Sudan
- How Queen Alexandra Hospital is taking steps to improve after period of turmoil
- James Paget Hospital’s refurbished restaurant reopened by top chef
- Biker, 26, injured in crash with taxi on busy city road
HCM City’s Hospital for Tropical Diseases receives aid to serve COVID-19 treatment have 265 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 12, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.