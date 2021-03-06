The resurgence of COVID-19 has hit demand for consumer goods and services in HCM City, with revenues in February falling by 6.4 per cent, according to Government data.
The Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, usually the most lucrative period for the consumer market, were in February.
Retail sales of consumer goods and service amounted to VND110.6 trillion (US$4.78 billion), a year-on-year increase of 4.7 per cent, a report by the city Department of Industrial and Trade said.
Sales of consumer goods were estimated at VND69.9 trillion ($3.02 billion), a rise of 10.3 per cent compared to the same period last year but a decline of 5.9 per cent from the previous month.
Catering, accommodation and travel services took a big hit from the pandemic.
The resurgence of outbreaks in the city in late January with lockdown orders in some residential areas and fears of infection discouraged consumption.
In the first two months retail sales rose by 3.6 per cent year-on-year to VND 228.9 trillion ($9.9 billion), the report added. —VNS
- Tết specialities for sale in HCM City
- Diesel sales set to slump due to pollution fears - Autocar investigation
- US forecasts bright outlook for trade with Việt Nam
- Not What Marx and Engels Had In Mind: Welcome To Hanoi!
- Crunch watch June 09: the auto industry in crisis
- Audi A3 Sportback 2.0 TDI (2013) long-term test review
- My next car is electrified, says Shell CEO
- INDIA MARKET ANALYSIS – October 2017: Sales cool off after a bumper September
- BMW revives scooter ambitions as Audi revs up Ducati
HCM City Tet consumption slumps have 252 words, post on bizhub.vn at March 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.