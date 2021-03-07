HCM City releases priority list for receiving COVID-19 vaccine

The first batch of 117,600 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrives in HCM City on February 24. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Frontline health workers, non-medical personnel who are potentially exposed to Covid-19 patients and samples and police and military personnel will be the first to get vaccines in HCM City, according to its Department of Health.

On Friday it submitted to the Ministry of Health’s general department of preventive medicine its COVID-19 vaccination priority list.

More than 44,000 people will be vaccinated now, including 2,270 health workers, 388 contact tracing personnel and 1,362 people in COVID-19 surveillance groups.

The rest include 600 army personnel, 1,042 police officers, 513 personnel at government-designated quarantine facilities, 38,000 individuals in community groups for COVID-19 monitoring, prevention, and control.

The vaccination, comprising two AstraZeneca shots, is expected to begin on Monday.

The first batch of 117,600 doses arrived on February 24. — VNS