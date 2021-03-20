HCM City posts solid performance in Overseas Vietnamese affairs

Addressing a conference to kick-start the committee's tasks in 2021, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said the committee and the OV community made major contributions in 2020 to the city's success in implementing the "twin targets" of combating COVID-19 and boosting economic development.

He noted that the city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 1.39 percent during the year, while exports hit 43.8 billion USD, up 3.1 percent year-on-year.

It granted licences to 950 foreign-invested projects worth 4.36 billion USD, he noted, adding that remittances last year reached 6.1 billion USD, a 15 percent increase against 2019.

He asked the committee to continue reforming operational content and methods, focusing on the city's 2021 motto of building urban administration and improving the investment environment, while continuing to give advice to city leaders on the gathering of ideas from OVs regarding digital transformation, digital economy, and other programs of the city.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi hailed the success of the city's Committee for OV Affairs in 2020 and underlined the potential the OV community holds as well as their aspirations to contribute to national construction, defence, and development.

He said he hopes that the committee will continue to promote its achievements, supporting the Vietnamese community abroad in maintaining traditional cultural activities and strengthening their connectivity to help them make more contributions to the development of the city and the country as a whole in the current period.

In 2021, the committee aims to continue expanding activities for the community, including organising exchanges and get-together programs as well as other events to gather their ideas on the city's development.

On the occasion, the city's committee presented Ministry of Foreign Affairs' certificates of merit to Vo Thanh Chat, Vice Chairman of the HCM City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, and a number of collectives and individuals showing outstanding performance in people diplomacy.

