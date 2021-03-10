HCM City focused on 15 critical transport projects

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Transport has called on the People's Committee to speed up procedures for 15 critical transport projects so that they could be started soon.
Trần Quang Lâm, director of the department, said they have been identified as pressing projects that need to be prioritised for capital allocation and preparation since they would boost socio-economic development in the city and its neighbouring provinces and connectivity between them.
The 15 have a combined cost of nearly VNĐ96.1 trillion (US$4.13 billion), with VNĐ32.18 trillion ($1.38 billion) coming from public funds and the remaining from public-private partnerships and other sources of investment.
The projects include the Cần Giờ Bridge and Thủ Thiêm Bridge No.4, widening of national highways Nos.1 and 13, a flyover from the Cộng Hòa intersection to Ngô Tất Tố Street and another from the Thủ Đức intersection to the An Sương Intersection.
The department will co-ordinate with provinces in the southern key economic region to petition the Ministry of Transport to speed up work on projects that will impact regional connectivity, like ring roads Nos.3 and 4, Cát Lái Bridge and widening of the HCM City- Long Thành- Dầu Giây Expressway.
Lê Hòa Bình, deputy chairman of the city People's Committee, instructed the department to set out detailed goals and specific road maps for the works in the next five years, with a focus on developing urban transport, ring roads and regional linkages. —VNS
- City of Grayling Northern Market Project Awarded MDARD Food and Agriculture Investment Fund Grant
- New York City today: Slow subways, slummy projects, soaring rents
- Grant awards $15 million to projects in 33 Wis. communities
- Ashland City grew 15 percent since 2010, according to special census
- Smart Moves: The Future of Transportation in Nevada
- I-70 overhaul: What you need to know as Denver’s first major freeway project in more than a decade starts this week
- Chicago-area developer has mixed-use plan for key Ohio City corner
- Transportation activists hope to pave over past referendum defeats
- She Had a Genius Idea: Air-Conditioned Doghouses. Then the City Showed Up.
- Luke tells HART board to move rail project mauka
- Nebraska’s Elk Creek Critical Minerals Mine Project to Be Highlighted in a U.S. Senate Committee Hearing
- Petition succeeds, Hillsborough voters set to decide on sales tax hike for transportation
HCM City focused on 15 critical transport projects have 401 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.