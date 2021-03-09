Hanoi’s six-month tourism rakes in USD 1.54 billion

The number of foreigners visiting Hanoi in the period reached 2.3 million, up 14 percent against the same period last year, the municipal Department of Tourism reported.
According to Nguyen Van Nhung, Director of Xuan Son Travel Co., Ltd., many visitors to the capital were impressed by pedestrian areas surrounding Hoan Kiem Lake at the weekends, where they can enjoy art performances.
Hanoi is among the top 10 destinations in the 2017 Summer Travel Trends selected by Airbnb, a US-based accommodation sharing application.
Airbnb said Hanoi is attractive to holiday-makers as its boasts historical relic sites and special cuisine.
The positive results are attributed to effective measures taken by municipal authorities to develop tourism.
The city's decision to open more walking areas surrounding Hoan Kiem Lake in September last year helped improve the capital's tourism sector.
Recently, a cuisine culture exchange was held in the city, featuring various kinds of foods in 50 booths. The event also offered food from Italy, France, Japan, China, Laos, Indonesia, and Thailand.
In the future, IT use in tourism management will be increased.
Apart from pedestrian areas, visitors will be able to use free wifi in other tourism sites in the city. The move is part of building a smart tourism city.
Attention will also be paid to branching out new tourism products and popularizing the city's images to domestic and international friends via the Cable News Network (CNN), which is broadcast across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South Asia.
Hanoi tourism officials will also attend international tourism fairs in key and new markets, and welcome delegations from the UK, Japan, France, Thailand, the US, China, and Germany.
This year, the city aims to welcome 23.61 million travelers, a year-on-year increase of 8 percent.
Source: VNA
- Fact check: Do Democrats want $54 billion for foreign aid while denying Trump a wall?
- Merkel rejects tax cuts, despite 'record' €54 billion surplus
- Politics Japan announces $1 billion ODA for Vietnam 2018 – the year that was in Tuoi Tre photos
- Politics Japan announces $1 billion ODA for Vietnam First tropical storm of 2019 threatens southern Vietnam
- Politics Japan announces $1 billion ODA for Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City police launch special unit to combat street crime
- US to recover 1 billion USD from Jho Low in 1MDB scandal
- Vinh Phuc strives to boost tourism industry in Tam Dao district
- Monthly China Anti-Bribery Update Report — May 2015
- Programme featuring culture of southwest region held in Hanoi
- Politics US, N.Korea leaders begin summit in Hanoi North Korea to promote tourism for 1st time outside country in Vietnam
- Int’l seminar talks Mekong Delta’s tourism vision
- Politics Vietnam, Argentina strive for strategic partnership Preparations intensify for second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi
Hanoi’s six-month tourism rakes in USD 1.54 billion have 437 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.