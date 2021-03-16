“Hanoians travel in Hanoi” to boost up the city’s tourism

The Hanoitimes – The Hanoi Tourism Stimulating Festival 2021 aims at introducing tourism products, tour combos and accommodations to Hanoi travelers.

The Hanoi Tourism Stimulating Festival 2021 themed "Hanoians travel in Hanoi" to introduce the city's culture, cuisine and destinations will be held between April 16 and 18, according to a plan recently approved by the municipal People's Committee.

The tourism event will be held around Ly Thai To monument, the Bat Giac house, Le Thach and Le Lai streets and Hanoi Children’s Palace in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi. Photo: VietnamTourism.

Accordingly, some cultural exchange spaces, tourist and local product booths, as well as gastronomic areas will be set up around Ly Thai To monument, Bat Giac house, Le Thach and Le Lai streets and Hanoi Children’s Palace in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi.

Specifically, at the two cultural exchange spaces on Le Lai and Le Thach streets, 2D and 3D miniatures of Hanoi's famous tourist destinations will be set up. These zones are expected to be interesting spaces for visitors to the festival to take "check-in" photos.

The booths of provinces and cities introducing their tourism and local specialties will be installed along Dinh Tien Hoang Street.

Travel booths that introduce tourism products, tour combos, accommodation and flight tickets will be installed at Dinh Tien Hoang and Le Thach streets while the food area that serve Hanoi's specialties will be set up at Hanoi Children’s Palace.