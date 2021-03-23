Hanoi strives to have 900 firms in supporting industries

The target was set in Plan No. 49/KH-UBND on the local supporting industry development programme in 2021, issued by the municipal People's Committee earlier this month.
Under the plan, supporting industries would make up 16 percent of the total production value of the city's processing and manufacturing sector. Those industries' industrial development index will expand 11 percent annually.
The plan also put forth a raft of tasks to help with the development of supporting industries like connecting the enterprises and assisting them in becoming suppliers of domestic and foreign customers, attracting foreign investment in those industries, and supporting enterprises in adopting advanced business and production administration systems as well as in promoting R&D activities, technology transfer and modernization.
Hanoi has aligned the development of supporting industries with the orientation of industrial development, which will focus on making spare parts and accessories for high-tech industries, garment-textile, and leather and footwear.
Source: VNA
