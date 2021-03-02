Student Dang Viet Loc won first prize at a drawing contest held by the Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities of the Temple of Literature. The winning sketch by Dang Viet Loc. Loc, from National University of Civil Engineering is honoured for his sketch entitled Khuê Văn Các (Khue Van Pavilion). He was among the winners who received prizes in Hanoi last weekend. The contest was launched two months ago by the Centre in co-ordination with UNESCO Office in Hanoi and the University of Civil Engineering aiming to show Hanoi’s commitment to enhancing international co-operation among cities as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. It was also an opportunity for students to show their creativity, feelings and viewpoints via sketches of the Temple of Literature’s architecture, objects and statues. Juror Tran Hau Yen The, lecturer from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts highly valued the creativity and talent of the contestants. “The contest helps young students to express their feelings about the temple,” he said. “The drawings with a variety of materials and perspectives exploited the simple and familiar beauty of the historical relic which has fascinated tourists to Hanoi.” The contest received hundreds of entries which show different perspectives and… Read full this story

Hanoi's historical sites brought to life have 305 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at March 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.