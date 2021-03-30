Hanoi Opera House hosts program in honor of revolutionary music

During the event, classic songs such as "Duong chung ta di" (Our path forwards) by Huy Du, "Nguoi la niem tin tat thang" (Uncle Ho – An unshakable belief in victory) by Chu Minh, "Huong ve Ha Noi" (Heading towards Hanoi) by Hoang Duong, "Du kich Song Thao" (Guerrilla of the Thao River) by Do Nhuan, "Nguoi Ha Noi" (Hanoi's residents) by Nguyen Dinh Thi, "Linh thieng hon dan toc" (Sacred soul of the nation) by Do Hong Quan were sung, amongst others by renowned artists of Vietnam.

Artists from the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra and the chorus of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet also performed at the event.

Fifty seven years ago, on September 3, Uncle Ho conducted an orchestra, chorus and other amateur singers to sing the song "Unity" in celebration of the 15th founding anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the unified Socialist Republic of Vietnam) and the third Party Congress at the Botanic Garden in Hanoi.

Since 2010, September 3 has become the Vietnam Music Day, a festive day for music-involved people and music-lovers as well.

Source: PANO/Cinet

Translated by Chung Anh