Hang pagoda: one of the oldest pagodas in Hải Phòng

HCM CITY – The Hang (Cave) Pagoda, also known as Cốc Tử Pagoda, leaning on a mountain and overlooking the beach in northern Hải Phòng City is a spiritually and historically significant place of worship.

As its name indicates, the pagoda has its main altar and idol enshrined inside a cave. In the front stands a Bodhisattva statue and there’s an ancestral house on the right. The pagoda is decorated with carvings and statues of dragons and phoenixes.

The cave, 3.5 metres tall and seven metre wide, has two ground levels. The outer level has an area of 23 square metres and the inner one, 25 square metres.

Local legend has it that a Buddhist monk came here in the second century BC.

Buddha and Bodhisattva statues in the Tam Bảo Hall on the second floor of the three-story pagoda. – VNS