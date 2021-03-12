Hai Phong traces people related to new COVID-19 patients

The patients included a 42-year-old woman and her child, born in 2003, residing on Nguyen Cong Tru street of Le Chan district. They travelled to Hanoi on February 26 where their samples showed negative results. They flew to Australia on February 28 and arrived in the country on March 1 after transiting in Singapore.
The child tested negative to the virus on March 3, while the mother was declared to infect with disease three days later.
The city's authorities have asked people who had contacts with the two patients from February 20-28 to contact medical centres in their residential areas or the hotline of the Hai Phong Health Department, 0978 789 499, 0902 210 218, or 0912 498 366 to receive support.
So far, the city has found five F1s and 35 other people who had contact with the patients, and put them under quarantine. Their samples have been taken for testing.
Source: VNA
