Hải Phòng and Bắc Ninh launch COVID-19 vaccination drive

HẢI PHÒNG — The northern city of Hải Phòng on Thursday provided COVID-19 vaccinations to 60 medical workers of the Việt Tiệp Friendship Hospital.
Trần Anh Cường, director of Hải Phòng Department of Health, said priority would be given to frontline health workers who are treating COVID-19 patients or involved in epidemiological investigations and those working at centralised quarantine facilities.
An additional 90 medical workers and staff are expected to get vaccinated on Friday.
Cường said vaccination sites have been requested to arrange facilities and staff to offer medical assistance to anyone reporting side effects from the vaccine, he said.
Bùi Thị Thanh Nhung, a nurse working at a quarantine centre in Việt Tiệp Friendship Hospital, said she was glad to be the first at the hospital to receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot yesterday.
She has pledged to dedicate herself to the city's pandemic prevention and said she hoped the pandemic would be repelled soon.
The vaccination drive also began in Bắc Ninh Province on Thursday.
A total of 150 medical workers and staff at Bắc Ninh General Hospital received vaccination shots on Thursday.
Nguyễn Bá Quý, deputy director of Bắc Ninh Province's Health Department, said preparations for the vaccination drive were done very well.
The province has been allocated 2,900 vaccine doses and plans to inject the vaccine in priority groups, including health workers, police and army forces from March 11-28.
Nguyễn Văn Dũng of Bắc Ninh General Hospital's Infectious Diseases Department was the first in the locality to be inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
"I feel normal after the injection. I am confident and assured because I have been equipped with additional 'armour' to participate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. — VNS
