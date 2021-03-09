Hà Nội to test 4,000 people at risk of contracting COVID-19

People have their body temperature checked and sanitise their hands when visiting Thăng Long Imperial Citadel on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

HÀ NỘI — About 4,000 people who work in industrial zones, restaurants or live in apartment buildings that accommodate many foreigners in Hà Nội will be tested for SARS-CoV-2 by March 19.

The testing aims to help the city's authorities detect COVID-19 cases in the community early, particularly in high-risk areas like restaurants, coach stations, factories or areas where many foreigners reside.

According to the city's health department, the tests will be conducted first in residential areas in Nam Từ Liêm District and An Khánh Industrial Zone in Hoài Đức District on March 11 and March 12.

People in other districts will be tested from March 15 to March 19.

Under the plan, 1,500 wokers in four industrial zones – Bắc Thăng Long, Phú Nghĩa, An Khánh and Quang Minh will be tested for SARS-CoV-2.

An additional 1,600 people who live or work in nine buildings will be tested, including the Golden West Lake Apartment building in Tây Hồ District, Imperia Garden in Thanh Xuân District, Splendora Urban Area in Hoài Đức District, PVI Building in Cầu Giấy District, Cornerstone Building in Hoàn Kiếm District, Golden Palace Keangnam, Mỹ Đình New Urban Area and Vinhomes Sky Lake in Nam Từ Liêm District.

At each of the five coach stations in the city, 100 workers will be randomly tested for SARS-CoV-2.

Restaurants in the Mỹ Đình-Sông Đà Urban Areas in Mỹ Đình 1 Ward, Nam Từ Liêm District and those serving many foreigners in Tây Hồ, Hoàn Kiếm and Cầu Giấy districts will also have their staff tested.

Tourism sites reopening

Relic sites and tourist attractions in Hà Nội reopened on Monday with safety precautions in place after they were temporarily closed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the walking space around Hòan Kiếm Lake can resume activities from Friday.

Visitors to the attractions must wear face masks, use hand sanitisers, and keep a safe distance during their stay.

According to the Director of the Temple of Literature's Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities Lê Xuân Kiêu, the relic site was sterilised before reopening for tourists while QR codes for online healthcare declarations and information boards on COVID-19 prevention are displayed prominently in many places.

Chairing a meeting between the city's Steering Board for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and districts on Monday, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Chử Xuân Dũng said localities need to maintain prevention measures and prepare for the next wave of COVID-19.

Communications work should be enhanced to raise public awareness of pandemic prevention, he added.

As of Tuesday, Hà Nội has undergone 21 days without new local infections. — VNS