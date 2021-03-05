Hà Nội to re-open religious establishments, relic sites on March 8

HÀ NỘI — Religious establishments, relic sites and temples in Hà Nội will re-open on March 8 with preventive measures being still in place after they were temporarily closed to contain local COVID-19 outbreaks, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chử Xuân Dũng said.
However, he underlined at a meeting on Thursday that religious activities should be downsized, and organised online to prevent the spread of the virus.
Dũng ordered localities to enhance inspections and punish any violations of pandemic prevention, particularly restaurants, coffee shops, tea stalls and karaoke parlours, among others who resume operations without getting permission.
Additionally, drastic measures must be deployed to monitor people coming from pandemic-hit areas, while online health declarations using QR code should be carried out from Friday, he added.
The capital city has gone 17 days without any new community COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five cases have been logged in the city since the latest COVID-19 wave hit the country on January 27.
Although the pandemic has been put under control, the city needs to strictly follow the prevention measures set out by the Government, the municipal Party Committee and the municipal People’s Committee.
Communication work will be promoted to raise public awareness of the prevention measures, particularly the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: 5K message: khẩu trang (face mask), khử khuẩn (disinfection), khoảng cách (distance), không tụ tập (no gathering) and khai báo y tế (health declaration).
Hải Phòng allows resuming of public activities
Hải Phòng City, which borders the current largest COVID-19 hotbed of Hải Dương, has allowed a number of public activities and services to resume as the COVID-19 situation in the locality shows signs of easing.
As from 6pm on March 4, festivals, religious activities and sports events can be held, and entertainment sites, beauty care facilities, cinemas, public Internet shops can be opened.
The city has also allowed the re-opening of dental clinics, travel agencies, gym facilities and parks, along with the gathering of less than 20 people.
All taxis in the city are allowed to operate but can only carry half of their capacity with strict implementation of pandemic prevention and control measures.
Local students will be back to school from March 8.
Meanwhile, the city will continue maintaining pandemic monitoring groups in communes bordering Hải Dương and voluntary teams in the remaining localities. Checkpoints at gateways to the city also continue to operate, keeping close supervision of people going to and from areas with outbreaks.
As of 5pm on March 4, the city reported no new COVID-19 cases. — VNS
- Tetra Pak expands school recycling programme to 1,600 schools in Ha Noi
- Rio Tinto bosses sensationally QUIT after mining giant destroyed an Aboriginal sacred site dating back 46,000 years
- Gordon Ramsay plans to open up 200 new restaurants across the world and 50 eateries in the UK after making a £15million profit last year
- My Son Sanctuary landscape protection zone established
- Yet to decide on opening Kartarpur Corridor, says India
- Ohio Parents Say Masks in School Infringe on Religious Beliefs, Sue Health Director
- The death of cinema? Odeon will shut a QUARTER of its 120 venues during week as Cineworld confirms plans to close sites in UK and US with 45,000 jobs - including 5,500 in Britain - at risk after film studios delay releases
- Speech by Deputy PM, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at AMM-53 opening session
- Pizza Express will shut 73 of its 449 restaurants - one in six of its UK sites - with 1,100 jobs under threat as cost saving plans are approved by creditors
- Courts backlog could QUADRUPLE by 2024 with 195,000 cases waiting to be heard unless more sites are opened and sessions sit for longer, study warns
- US Open ref defends decision to axe Novak Djokovic from tournament after smashing line judge in throat with ball
- Vallejo mayoral candidate Hakeem Brown has a history of violence against women
Hà Nội to re-open religious establishments, relic sites on March 8 have 671 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 5, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.