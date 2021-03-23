Hà Nội to organise five goods weeks to stimulate consumption

Customers buy products at a Vietnamese goods week event. — Photo kinhtedothi.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade will organise five Vietnamese Goods Weeks in Hà Nội this year to stimulate domestic demand and increase total retail sales, thereby helping businesses and farmers consume products.

Specifically, the five weeks will have a scale of about 100 standard booths each week and will be held in the districts of Hà Đông, Hai Bà Trưng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quốc Oai and Ba Vì. Businesses and co-operatives will exhibit their food products, textiles, footwear, consumer goods, OCOP products of Hà Nội and other provinces and cities.

Notably, Hà Nội will support 50 per cent of booth costs for participating units with a maximum of two booths per unit; similar support will be provided to each locality. In which, the city will pay attention to support localities and businesses of Hà Nội and other provinces in consuming agricultural products, aquatic products, and fruit, which face difficulties in consumption due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, it will also strengthen communication and promotion, create the best conditions for businesses to reach consumers and expand the market. The participating units should prepare the source of goods; deploy trade promotion programmes, promotions, advertisements; introduce and promote products to bring practical benefits to customers and visitors who participate in the events.

Products displayed and sold at the events are Vietnamese products guaranteed for quality, food safety and traceability in accordance with regulations.

In order for the programme to be effectively implemented, the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade also requested the People’s Committees of districts and towns to review all businesses and co-operatives to participate in the Vietnamese Goods Week of Hà Nội 2021, especially agricultural products which are facing difficulties in consumption and OCOP products.

Acting director of Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade Trần Thị Phương Lan said that the programme would contribute to the effective implementation of the campaign “Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods” and other programmes of the city such as the trade promotion and One Product One Commune (OCOP) programme.

Therefore, it would help consumers access and purchase Vietnamese goods with reasonable quality and price, thereby promoting the production and business activities of enterprises in the area, contributing to completing the GRDP growth target tasks in 2021 and the 2021-2025 period. — VNS