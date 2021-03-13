Hà Nội to host Vietnam Expo 2021 next month

Participants attend the Vietnam Expo in HCM City. This year’s fair is themed “Step together in digitised world”. — Photo courtesy of Vinexad

HÀ NỘI – The 30th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2021) will take place in Hà Nội from April 14-17, according to the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad).

On display will be machinery, equipment, supporting industry products, electrical and electronic products, food and beverages, and farm produce for export.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the annual event aims to boost exports, develop the domestic market, and expand and diversify trade promotion activities during global economic integration.

As this year’s fair is themed ‘Step together in digitised world’, exhibitors involved in digital transformation are encouraged to join a priority area. Seminars on digital transformation are also on the agenda.

A Vinexad representative said online meetings can be arranged via Zoom during the fair.

This will be the sixth consecutive year the ‘Invest in Vietnam’ booth cluster will be placed in the centre of the trade fair to introduce the strengths of and new policies on investment attraction for eight key industries from Yên Bái, Bắc Ninh, Nghệ An, Khánh Hoà, An Giang, Đồng Tháp, and Vĩnh Long provinces.

Participating firms will be invited by trade, investment, and tourism promotion centres from HCM City, Tây Ninh, Quảng Trị, Ninh Bình, Yên Bái, Lào Cai, Tiền Giang, Thanh Hoá, Hải Dương, and Bắc Giang. VNS