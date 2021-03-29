Hà Nội theatre makes tour to the South

Artists of the Hà Nội-based private drama stage Lệ Ngọc are working on new plays to serve audiences in HCM City in April and May. Their shows celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30. — Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM CITY — Actors from the Lệ Ngọc Drama, one of Hà Nội's leading private theatres, will offer new shows at the HCM City Opera House next month.

They will stage Dế Mèn (Cricket) about love and youth and Làm Vua (The King) about historical events.

Dế Mèn is adapted from late author Tô Hoài's Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (The Adventures of the Cricket), a popular book for children since its release in 1941 in Hà Nội.

The play tells the adventures of a young cricket who faces challenges to discover the world.

The play's director Nguyễn Tiến Dũng will use visual and sound effects to enhance Dế Mèn .

"Our actors will introduce a wonderful show of music, dance, circus and puppetry," said People's Artist Dũng, who is also the director of the Việt Nam National Puppetry Theatre.

"We're happy to offer dramatic plays in Hà Nội style for people and children in HCM City," he added.

Làm Vua is a historical production by director Lê Quí Dương, who has 20 years’ experience in the industry.

The play features King Đinh Tiên Hoàng, founder of the Đinh dynasty and kingdom of Đại Cổ Việt, in the period of 968 and 1054.

It focuses on the King’s relationship with royal family members. His love with his wife, Queen Dương Vân Nga, is also included.

The two plays star People's Artist Lệ Ngọc, founder of the theatre, as the leading roles. Young actors Châu Sa and Văn Hải are also featured.

Lệ Ngọc Drama in 2013 began working under the Việt Nam National Drama Theatre. The theatre reopened and became the first private theatre in Hà Nội in 2016.

The theatre has offered nearly 200 shows, mostly works featuring the culture and lifestyle of people in Hà Nội.

The theatre has attended international theatre festivals in Japan, China, South Korea, Bangladesh, and the Philippines. Its actors won prizes at the ASEAN-China Theatre Festival in 2016 and 2018.

Last year, its play called Cây Tre Trăm Đốt (The Bamboo with 100 Internodes), based on a Vietnamese folk tale, was a hit. The work highlighted Vietnamese lifestyle and moral values.

First shows of Dế Mèn and Làm Vua will be staged at 8pm on April 30 and May 1 at the HCM City Opera House, 7 Lam Sơn Square, District 1. Tickets are available at the box office and website sankhaulengoc.com . — VNS