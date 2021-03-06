Hà Nội police summon three male teenagers charged with sexually assaulting foreign women in Tây Hồ District

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police on Friday summoned three young men suspected of sexually assaulting foreign women in the capital city’s Tây Hồ District.
The three are all juveniles – 15-year-old Nguyễn N.H., 16-year-old Nguyễn D.L., and 16-year-old Đinh T.Đ. – residing in Cầu Giấy District, Hà Nội.
They confessed to committing the acts as reported by victims, the police said.
The police are further expanding their investigation.
Previously, Tây Hồ District’s authorities received reports from four foreign women saying that they have been sexually assaulted by young males driving motorbikes with covered licence plates.
Tây Hồ Police said they are deploying police officers in plain clothes and setting up more surveillance cameras in some ‘target locations’ in Tây Hồ to avoid similar incidents.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hoà Bình also asked the municipal People’s Committee to direct competent agencies to promptly verify reports of street harassment against women around the West Lake area that have occurred since late January throughout February, 2021, strictly handle the perpetrators, and publicise their investigation results. — VNS
