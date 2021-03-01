Hà Nội police investigate attacks on foreign women

HÀ NỘI — Police in Hà Nội’s Tây Hồ District on Sunday said they are investigating alleged attacks by a group of young men on foreign women in the West Lake area.
The police said they had initially identified 25 people for alleged involvement in the case and have summoned them to the police office.
The police also invited the victims to the office to help identify the attackers.
Initial investigations showed the attackers worked in groups and rode motorbikes.
Earlier, the police of Tây Hồ District’s Quảng An Ward received petitions from some victims who said they were attacked by a group of young people riding motorbikes. They were accused of throwing bricks at the victims and hitting them with belts.
The case is under investigation and the violators will be strictly punished in line with the law, according to the police. — VNS
