Hà Nội beat Hải Phòng to get off the mark in V.League 1

Đỗ Hùng Dũng of Hà Nội celebrates his goal against Hải Phòng in the V.League 1 on Saturday. Photo bongdaplus.vn

Football

HẢI PHÒNG — Hà Nội FC secured their first win in the V.League 1 this year after beating Hải Phòng 2-0 at Lạch Tray Stadium in the northern port city of Hải Phòng on Saturday.

Đỗ Hùng Dũng and Ngân Văn Đại scored the goals for Hà Nội, after goalie Bùi Tấn Trường had kept out a Hải Phòng penalty in the 24th minute.

“If we conceded first, it would have been difficult to come back. Trường's save helped the team have the morale to bounce back. It was the turning point of the game,” said coach Chu Đình Nghiêm of Hà Nội.

In the 24th minute, Jermie Lynch of the hosts penetrated Hà Nội's penalty area and went down after a soft challenge from Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh of Hà Nội. Referee Ngô Duy Lân gave the questionable penalty to the hosts, but Lynch’s tame effort was comfortably saved by Trường.

"It was a situation that changed the game. Winning is important because we had not won any points in the last two games. The team's spirit was very heavy, after this victory, it is relieved," said Trường.

Hải Phòng’s normal penalty taker is striker Andre Fagan, but this time his fellow Jamaican Lynch stepped up to the spot.

"Lynch wanted to score. He wanted a goal to clear his mind after two unsuccessful matches. If I had another chance, I would still let Lynch take the penalty," said coach Phạm Anh Tuấn of Hải Phòng.

"However, our loss to Hà Nội is not a big deal. They have a very good team. They have many national team players. Their bad performance is temporary, their level will gradually return. They are a big team," Tuấn added.

In Saturday’s other match and the first since the resumption of domestic football after the recent COVID-19 outbreak, SHB Đà Nẵng defeated Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh 1-0. — VNS