Hà Nội allows re-opening of internet and online game shops

Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Chử Xuân Dũng addresses the meeting. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Internet and online game shops in Hà Nội were allowed to re-open from Tuesday and must strictly implement COVID-19 prevention and control measures, according to Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Chử Xuân Dũng.

Customers must make health declarations and keep a safe distance from each other. These shops have been closed since early February when a new wave of COVID-19 hit the city and nearby localities.

At a meeting of the city's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Monday, Dũng asked local departments, sectors, and localities to have adjustment plans for their operations in the "new normal".

He also permitted the resumption of inter-provincial bus routes.

According to the Director of the city's Department of Health Trần Thị Nhị Hà, Hà Nội has not had any new COVID-19 cases for 28 days, prior to which it recorded 35 domestically-transmitted cases since January 27.

The city has provided COVID-19 vaccines for staff from a number of agencies and will expand the programme to other agencies,.

After the loosening of community activities, the city would continue to apply measures on COVID-19 prevention and control while strictly handling violations, Hà added. — VNS