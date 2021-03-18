A still photo from Đà Nẵng-based Xuân Hạ's 3-channel video installation titled Fragmentation of Memory. Photo courtesy of Galerie Quynh
HCM CITY — A group exhibition featuring works of Vietnamese and French artists has opened at Galerie Quynh.
The exhibition showcases paintings, installation works and video installations by French artist Nadège David, Vietnamese-American multi-disciplinary artist Trọng Gia Nguyên, and the Đà Nẵng-based visual and multimedia artist Xuân Hạ.
Through the works, the artists reflect bodily experiences in mediating and expressing perception, memory and culture.
The exhibition will be on view until April 10. The gallery is at 118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ Street in District 1. — VNS
- Kemp, Crawford miss exhibition opener
- Dolphins come up short in exhibition opener vs. Cowboys
- Arkansas prepares for first test in exhibition
- Warriors exhibitions a chance to put new coach Keith Smart’s practice into play
- Patriots feature varied group of running backs
- Packers disappointed with defense in opener
- Dolphins beat Saints 24-21 in exhibition finale
- US hold off Argentina in basketball exhibition
- NBA sides talking again in small groups
- Sounders add Manchester United to exhibition list
- Rory edges Tiger in China exhibition
- McIlroy beats Woods in China exhibition
Group exhibitions open at Galerie Quynh have 188 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 18, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.