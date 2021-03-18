Group exhibitions open at Galerie Quynh

A still photo from Đà Nẵng-based Xuân Hạ's 3-channel video installation titled Fragmentation of Memory. Photo courtesy of Galerie Quynh

HCM CITY — A group exhibition featuring works of Vietnamese and French artists has opened at Galerie Quynh.

The exhibition showcases paintings, installation works and video installations by French artist Nadège David, Vietnamese-American multi-disciplinary artist Trọng Gia Nguyên, and the Đà Nẵng-based visual and multimedia artist Xuân Hạ.

Through the works, the artists reflect bodily experiences in mediating and expressing perception, memory and culture.

The exhibition will be on view until April 10. The gallery is at 118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ Street in District 1. — VNS