Gold laminating and gilding in Kiêu Kỵ Village recognised as natural heritage

HÀ NỘI — Kiêu Kỵ gold laminating craft village in Gia Lâm District, Hà Nội, has a history of about 400 years.
Throughout the years, local people have retained their traditional profession with a craftsmanship process that requires ingenuity and sophistication.
The craft was recognised as one of eight national cultural heritages by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, on Tuesday.
The craft is thought to have been founded in the 17th century by Nguyễn Quý Trị from the northern province of Hải Dương, who then passed it down to Kiêu Kỵ villagers.
To show their gratitude to the founder of the craft, the villagers have built a temple dedicated to Trị and consider the 17th day of the eighth lunar month as his death anniversary.
Kiêu Kỵ gold laminating craft thrived before the August Revolution in 1945 when the craft of making precious gold was for most of the imperial religious works to inlay statues of Buddha, thrones, diaphragms, couplets, processions and lacquer paintings.
It was on the brink of oblivion during Việt Nam's two resistance wars against the French and the US, but has been restored and developed since the unification of the country in 1975.
At present, nearly 50 families in Kiêu Kỵ Village still practice the traditional craft, many of whom are large-scale production households. VNS
