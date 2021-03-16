GDP mission inspects political work at Air Force Regiment 923

General Nghia stressed that, despite having modern weapons, humans are still the decisive factors, and so, officers and soldiers of the regiment, especially the pilots, should actively study and improve their professionalism. He also asked them to effectively implement political and Party work in any situations they encounter.

The General also praised results achieved by the regiment recently, including implementation of all-level resolutions and directives on its missions in 2017. He tasked members of the unit to continue to successfully implement political and ideological education and to foil plots of hostile forces. To do that, each member of the unit should promote sense of responsibility in implementing tasks, including combat readiness and flight safety, contributing to firmly defending the national air space.

Translated by Nam Long