GDP marks Vietnamese youth’ day and honor outstanding young officers

At the event, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Politics (GDP) Senior Lieutenant General Do Can recalled the 90-year-old proud history of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and said that over the past nine decades, under the direct leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, generations of Vietnamese youth have voluntarily taken part in the national protection wars in the past and present national construction and defense cause. Their contributions have enriched the glorious tradition of the young generations in the cause for national liberation, construction, and defense.

General Can emphasized that under the instructions of the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense, and the GDP, military youth organizations have conducted various activities and created favorable conditions for its members to promote their creativity and successfully fulfil all of their assigned missions. Over the past 70 years since the first military youth organization was established, generations of military youth have whole heartedly devoted their lives to the national construction and defense cause, contributing to enriching the glorious tradition of the nation in general and the Vietnam People's Army in particular.

Addressing the event, General Luong Cuong affirmed that as typical representatives of the Vietnamese youth, military youth have been a vanguard force in various missions, including natural disaster response, search and rescue, environmental incident response, and disease prevention, among others. Their great efforts over the past decades have contributed to firmly safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, and integrity, ensuring a peaceful and stable environment for national development, and enriching the tradition of Uncle Ho's soldiers.

On behalf of the Central Military Commission and Defense Ministry's leaders, General Cuong praised and congratulated the military youth force, 90 excellent Youth Union activists in the 2016-2020 period, 10 outstanding young officers, and 18 promising officers for their achievements. He asked political officers and agencies to regularly learn about youth's thoughts and aspirations and create favorable conditions for them to develop.

Military youth organizations should thoroughly embrace and strictly implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and other resolutions and directives on youth work in the military in the new period while developing more action programs for their members, Cuong added.

General Luong Cuong affirmed that the Central Military Commission and leaders of the Ministry of National Defense and the GDP always believe that with aspiration and determination, military youth will make more contributions to the national construction and defense cause.

Also at the event, General Luong Cuong and Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don handed over the Defense Minister's Certificates of Merit to ten outstanding young officers in 2020, while Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong and Senior Lieutenant General Do Can presented GDP Chief's Certificates of Merit and flowers to 18 promising young officers.

Translated by Tran Hoai