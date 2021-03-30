Galaxy studio becomes exclusive distributor of the Walt Disney studios' theatrical releases in Vietnam

Galaxy Studio (Galaxy Studio Joint Stock Company) on March 30 made an official announcement that it has reached an agreement with The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia), and has been appointed as the exclusive distributor of theatrical movie releases from The Walt Disney Studios in the Vietnam market.

From 1st January 2021, Galaxy Studio is officially the exclusive distributor of all theatrical feature films from The Walt Disney Studios in the Vietnam market.

Galaxy Studio will bring Disney theatrical content to the big screens in Vietnam, from highly anticipated live action blockbusters produced by Marvel Studios, Disney Studios, 20th Century Studios, LucasFilm, to animation films from Pixar Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

CEO of Galaxy Studio, Ms. Dinh Thanh Huong said theatrical releases from The Walt Disney Studios are known to cater to local needs and the country's distinct culture through voice dubbing, music composition and localization. Disney shows their commitment to connect with local audiences through their quality films and localization efforts, and work with local partners that truly understand the local landscape and audience preferences. Having operated for more than 20 years in the Vietnamese film industry, Galaxy Studio has shown itself as an incredible partner.

"We hope that in the near future, The Walt Disney Studios together with Galaxy Studio will enter other partnerships to further promote the development of the Vietnamese cinematic industry," Huong added.

To best serve this partnership, Galaxy Studio established Galaxy Links One-Member Company Limited (a member of Galaxy Studio) with the sole task of bringing all of The Walt Disney Studios films to the Vietnamese people through all cinema chains for concurrent release with other countries in Asia.

This partnership demonstrates The Walt Disney Studios' profound interest and long-term sustainable development strategy in the Vietnamese film industry, which is forecasted to grow by a world-leading average of 15% per year (compared to 2019). The Vietnamese audience will get to enjoy the finest cinematic experiences through the theatrical releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Galaxy Studio – Thien Ngan Joint Stock Company – is a member of Galaxy Media and Entertainment Joint Stock Company. As the leader in the entertainment industry, Galaxy Media and Entertainment JSC operates in film production (with several films which left their mark on the cinema scene such as Yellow Flowers on the Green Grass, Vengeful Heart, Dreamy Eyes, Sister Thirteen), VOD streaming (Galaxy Play), and cinema exhibition and movie distribution (Galaxy Studio).

Galaxy Studio was the first private Vietnamese company to invest in the film industry when Vietnam first opened doors to this industry in 2003. After almost 20 years, Galaxy Studio has grown to be one of the largest entertainment and integrated media companies in the country, with active operations in film distribution and movie theaters.

Galaxy Studio is also the longstanding official distributor for major international studios from Hollywood, Europe and Asia.

For over 95 years, The Walt Disney Studios has been the foundation on which The Walt Disney Company was built. Today it brings quality movies, episodic storytelling, music, and stage plays to consumers throughout the world.

The Walt Disney Studios encompasses a collection of respected film studios, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios. It is also home to Disney Theatrical Productions, producer of world-class stage shows.

