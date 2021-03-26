Front-beach homestays named as one of 16 hidden gems

A sea view from Haven Homestay. Photo kenhhomestay.com

HCM CITY Life's A Beach, Haven Homestay and Banana Sea Homestay are among the best places to stay when you visit Bãi Xếp fishing village, “one of 16 hidden gems” of Asia named by Business Insider.

They are located in Bình Định Province's Quy Nhơn City.

Life’s A Beach is operated by two young British owners and boasts an East-West fusion. Rooms are all airy and close to nature. The green-themed homestay is located next to the beach.

The homestay offers double and dormitory-style rooms with prices from VNĐ100,000 to VNĐ600,000 (US$4.3- 26) per night.

Haven Homestay is also located next to the beach, and boasts a simple design and natural ambiance.

It is equipped with a kitchen, bar, basic equipment, and wifi. All bedrooms have large windows and balconies facing the wind and sea. The common area features umbrellas and wooden chairs for guests to relax and enjoy nature.

Haven Homestay has a variety of rooms with prices ranging from VNĐ700,000 to VNĐ1 million per night.

Banana Sea Homestay boasts a thatched design. Even without an air-conditioner, visitors can immerse themselves in the refreshing seaside air.

Rooms at the homestay are designed in a vintage, nostalgic style. With direct views of the beach, it attracts many tourists with its five-star reviews. VNS