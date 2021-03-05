Foreign military attaché corps visits Military Region 9

The command’s representative answered a number of questions of the delegation on the training, combat readiness as well as role of the region’s armed forces in supporting localities to respond to climate change, natural disaster prevention and assistance in easing difficulties for local people, poverty reduction and the building of new-style rural areas.

On behalf of the delegation, Colonel Mpiwa Kgotso Abiel thanked the command for the warm welcome and highly valued its achievements in the cause of construction and protection of Vietnam.

He also said that the visit was a good opportunity for military attachés to Vietnam to exchange and learn more about the Vietnam People’s Army in general and the region’s armed forces in particular.

Translated by Thuy Duong