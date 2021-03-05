Foreign military attaché corps visit Da Nang city

PANO – The 18-member foreign defence and military attaché corps to Vietnam, led by South African Defence Attaché Colonel Mpiwa Kgotso Abiel, paid a courtesy visit to leaders of Da Nang municipal People’s Committee on April 7th.
During the reception, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phung Tan Viet expressed pleasure in welcoming the delegates and briefed them on the history and development of the city, as well as its population and socio-economy.
|The delegation in a joint photo with leaders of Da Nang municipal People’s Committee
On behalf of the defence and military attachés, Colonel Mpiwa Kgotso Abiel thanked leaders of the city and Military Zone 5 for warmly receiving the delegation. He said that he considered the visit an opportunity for the attachés to exchange information and to learn about Vietnam’s valuable defence and security experiences. The head delegate also affirmed that the visit will strengthen mutual understanding and trust among countries.
From April 7 th to 9 th , the delegation will pay a courtesy visit to Military Zone 5, visit Engineering Brigade 270, and see some tourism attractions, such as Ngu Hanh Son, Ba Na, and Hoi An ancient town.
Source: PANO/dantri
Translated by Tran Hoai
