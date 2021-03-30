Flight attendant receives two-year probation for spreading dangerous disease

This morning, the People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City opened an appeals court on flight attendant Duong Tan Hau who had spreading coronavirus to others. After giving full consideration, the judges decided a commutation of sentence on Duong Tan Hau. Hau just got two -year probation without paying fine.
Duong Tan Hau at the court this morning (Photo: SGGP)
According to police indictment, Hau was quarantined at Vietnam Airlines’ quarantine facility on November 14, 2020 after finishing the flight from Japan to Vietnam. However, Hau breached regulations when staying at the airline's quarantine facility and after returning home for designated self-isolation and then transmitted the disease to Nguyen Tang Hau and Nguyen Tuyet Nhi who were both positive for coronavirus.
Additionally, Hau had close contact with Lieu Minh Sang who later unintentionally spread the virus to many people. Hau's irresponsibility triggered a community outbreak of the novel cổnavirus.
By Mai Hoa – Translated by Dan Thuy
