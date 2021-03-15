Fishermen saved at sea

Earlier, on March 11, Ship KN 411 received and supported two trawlers of Quang Ngai and Quang Nam provinces after receiving a mayday signal from trawler QNg 95320 TS.

Specifically, fisherman Nguyen Su, born in 1972, had an accident and half of his body became paralyzed. Meanwhile, trawler QNa 95122 TS, captained by Nguyen Van Nhi (Quang Nam province), went adrift with 39 fishermen onboard due to engine failure. Ship KN 411 quickly conducted a search and rescue mission.

After the ship docked at Ba Ngoi port, a military medical team immediately checked the fishermen's health.

* On the same day, the Medical Center of Truong Sa town, Truong Sa district, Khanh Hoa province, successfully saved patient Nguyen Duc An (born in 1975) from trawler BD 96899TS.

Earlier, he was brought to Truong Sa archipelago with pain in his right pelvic fossa, which was also accompanied by fever.

He was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and needed an immediate operation.

Source: PAN/Baohaiquan

Translated by Song Anh