Female refs to make men’s football league debut

Trinh and Phuong passed the Vietnam Football Federation referee test, hosted at My Dinh National Stadium on Tuesday, with the participation of 70 refs and assistant refs. The duo were among three female assistant refs in contention.

Many international and domestic Asian and European tournaments employ female referees in men's football matches. But in Vietnam, this is the first time ever.

“Most female referees want to officiate in the men's league to show their ability. I want to take this opportunity to prove that women can do men's work,” Trinh said.

Trinh was a former goalkeeper for Long An FC and the Vietnam national women's football team. She retired early due to a severe injury and later took classes at Ho Chi Minh City University of Physical Education and Sports, pursuing a career in professional football refereeing.

The 37-year-old is the most experienced female referee assistant in Vietnam, having refereed at U17 Women's World Cup and many other women's tournaments across Asia. She is one of the few elite assistant referees certified by FIFA in Vietnam.

Earlier this year, Trinh and another referee, Bui Thu Trang, were selected in the preliminary list for Women's World Cup 2023 . The list includes 750 referees and assistant referees. All are required to pass several tests before FIFA selects the final 56 referees and 100 assistants.