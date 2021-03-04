Facebook, Google, YouTube likely obliged to pay taxes in Vietnam

Crafted by the Ministry of Finance, the draft circular guides the implementation of the 2019 Law on Tax Administration and Decree No 126/2020/ND-CP dated October 19, 2020 of the Government providing further guidance on its execution.
Overseas suppliers who have no permanent establishment but conduct e-commerce or digital-based business activities and derive income from individuals and organisations in Vietnam shall still be treated as permanent entities in the country.
They shall be obliged to make online tax registrations and declarations on the General Department of Taxation’s official portal, and be allowed to open more than one bank account for making tax payments but have one email only to receive tax notifications.
The draft circular also stipulates the obligation of banks and payment intermediary service companies to define transaction accounts of foreign suppliers who have no permanent establishment in Vietnam to withhold taxes.
Source: VNA
- Google Arts & Culture brings vivid, energetic Vietnam to the world
- Steam, Netflix do business in Vietnam without paying taxes
- Trump showed Facebook, Twitter, YouTube can't moderate their platforms. That needs to change
- Facebook, Twitter, YouTube algorithms could be radicalizing people, congressional Democrats say
- U.S. asks Australia to scrap proposed laws to make Facebook, Google pay for news
- US asks Australia to scrap proposed laws to make Facebook, Google pay for news
- TikTok calls for coalition with Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to end the 'whack-a-mole' approach to curbing the spread of suicide videos and other harmful content
- End of the game nigh for online tax dodgers
- Australian competition watchdog warns Google, Facebook laws are just the start
- Joe Biden arrives but will digital tax solution get any easier?
- Facebook should be broken up, FTC and states allege in pair of lawsuits
- Making fortune from Internet not uncommon thing in Vietnam
Facebook, Google, YouTube likely obliged to pay taxes in Vietnam have 283 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.