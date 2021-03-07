Enterprises’ sustainable development contributes to Việt Nam’s prosperity: PM

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc shakes hand with delegates attending the dialouge. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The sustainable development of the business community is an important foundation, contributing to the nation’s prosperity, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc told a meeting of outstanding Vietnamese entrepreneurs and intellectuals.

PM Phúc opened the meeting, themed “Dialogue 2045” in HCM City on Saturday, by saying entrepreneurs and intellectuals have made great contributions to national development.

To stand shoulder to shoulder with powers around the world, Việt Nam must have strong businesses and competitive brands at the regional and global levels, and competent human resources who can undertake great jobs of the country, he stressed.

The PM said it is necessary to free all resources and potential of and mobilise the strength of nearly 100 million Vietnamese people, including overseas Vietnamese. At the same time it is also important to attact and bring into full play international resources from integration and globalisation and from both direct and indirect investments.

According to the government leader, after more than 30 years of Đổi mới (Renewal), Việt Nam has achieved a lot of success in all fields, particularly stable macro-economy, improved living standards of people, and their increasing trust in the leadership of the Party and the management of the State.

However, the country is still facing many challenges in its plan to become a developed nation by 2045, he noted.

The Government leader asked all people to trust in the nation’s strength and in their endurance, and stay resolute to overcome any difficulties to gain brighter future.

That is the reason why the Government initiated and will regularly organise the “Dialogue 2045” programme to nurture confidence and consensus of all people to realise the goal of building a strong and prosperous country which is able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with powers around the world in 2045 as set out in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, he said.

To achieve this goal, Chairman and CEO of Masan Group Nguyễn Đăng Quang suggested developing supply and distribution infrastructure synchronously, and quickly transforming into a digital economy.

Meanwhile, Trương Gia Bình, head of the board for private economic development studies under the Prime Minister’s Administrative Procedure Reform Advisory Council, stressed the importance of inspiring the desire to make the country strong and prosperous in each person and each entrepreneur.

The Government should believe in the business community and create favourable conditions for them to develop further, he added.

Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, Chairwoman and CEO of Sovico Group, proposed the Government focus development on the private sector by supporting major private groups and promoting the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises, the rural and agricultural sector and start-ups.

Appreciating entrepreneurs’ proposals, PM Phúc assigned ministries, sectors and localities to find specific solutions to address issues.

In addition to economic development targets, he also stressed the role of the protection of the living environment and the preservation of culture and the spiritual values of the nation. — VNS