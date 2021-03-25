Efforts of female parliamentarians reviewed

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and National Assembly chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân took a group photo with women parliamentarians at the ceremony held in Hà Nội on Wednesday. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A ceremony reviewing the activities of the Group of Vietnamese Women Parliamentarians was held in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

In attendance were Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, President of the Viet Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Trần Thanh Mẫn, head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Phạm Minh Chính, head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation Trương Thị Mai, and leaders from ministries and agencies.

Addressing the ceremony, National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tòng Thị Phóng, also Chairwoman of the group for the 14th tenure, said since its establishment in May 2008 and through three NA tenures, the group has conducted diverse activities that attracted the active participation of members and fulfilled its goals, contributing to improving the quality of the NA's operations.

The role and position of female parliamentarians improved during the tenure of the 14th legislature. Accounting for 26.7 per cent of all deputies, they offered suggestions regarding gender equality to Party and State leaders and showed their mettle and brainpower as representatives of the people.

During 10 NA sessions, they presented hundreds of opinions on reports to the legislature and draft laws, accounting for 31.58 per cent of total feedback.

They also made responsible, effective, and important contributions at international forums. In particular, last year they made substantial contributions to the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and ASEAN Summit.

In preparation for the election of deputies to the 15th NA, they will work with the NA Committee on Social Affairs to hold training courses for female candidates.

Phóng hoped such activities will help achieve the goal of raising the number of female candidates to 35 per cent and the number of elected female lawmakers to more than 30 per cent. — VNS