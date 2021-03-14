Education dept seeks help from city to resolve classroom shortage

Tân Sơn Nhì Primary School in HCM City's Tân Phú District. VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hoài

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Education and Training has asked the People’s Committee to help schools resolve problems associated with the requirements of the new education programme.

Speaking at a meeting on March 11, the deputy head of the department, Nguyễn Văn Hiếu, asked the committee to instruct authorities in Thủ Đức City and all city districts to pay more attention to the goal of having 300 classrooms per 10,000 people in the city.

When the goal is achieved, all students will be able to study two shifts each day under the new education programme, Hiếu said.

Many districts in the city face a shortage of schools, which has required many students to attend only one shift.

Lê Hoài Nam, who is also a deputy head of the department, said that many investors want to build schools but face problems related to regulations on land use. Agencies should create conditions for investors to lease land for long-term use, and allow construction of more private schools, he added.

Under the city's plan for schools, the total land area for the education sector was set at 1,932 ha by 2020. However, only 1,000 ha has been used.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Dương Anh Đức said that school development planning for the 2021-2030 period should be in line with the real demand of districts.

Hiếu asked the committee to address difficulties in recruiting English and computer teachers for primary schools, and order high schools to develop art and music courses.

Hiếu said the department has asked the Ministry of Education and Training to amend the circular on employment positions and the number of people working in public schools. This has been a barrier for schools to recruit medical officials and English, computer and technology teachers.

The ministry should also amend the regulation on having at least 10-12 sq.m per child at kindergartens because it is not practical for large cities such as HCM City. He said the ratio should be eight sq.m per child.

Hiếu said the People's Committee should provide allowances for managers, teachers and other staff at public kindergartens that have extended their programmes to 5:30pm and to Saturday, under the city request.

Previously, the schedule was only Monday through Friday until 4pm. The extension was implemented to help factory workers who work overtime at industrial parks and export processing zones.

Increase in obesity

At the meeting, Dr Nguyễn Hữu Hưng, deputy head of the city Department of Health, said the city is seeing an increase in the number of obese students because they do not have enough time and conditions for physical exercise.

Many of them have to study on the weekend, and when they have free time, they play games on mobile devices, and do not play sports, he said. — VNS