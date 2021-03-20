Drying fish score female photographer int’l photo prize

Her shot depicts a myriad of trays packed with fish under the baking sun in Long Hai fish market of the southern province, which is famous for its seafood markets and fishing villages. The market is 12 km away from Vung Tau, a popular beach town.

Batches of fish are brought in the market from the sea at dawn. They are sold when fresh or after being dried.

Arranged by World Photography Organization, the annual Open competition selects “the best single images” in categories such as travel, architecture and street photography. This year, the competition attracted thousands of submissions from 200 countries and territories around the world.

The 2021 competition was judged by Gaston Deleau, director of the FOLA gallery in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Khanh, a resident of Ho Chi Minh City, has won 30 awards at home and abroad. In 2019, one of her photos was selected among 50 shortlisted for the Agora prize, organized by Agora, a platform for photography lovers worldwide.