Dragonfly Theatre to stage Eurydice

The Dragonfly Theatre Company will stage Eurydice by American playwright Sarah Ruhl, from April 16-18 and April 23-25.
The play retells the myth of Orpheus from the perspective of Eurydice, his wife. The story focuses on Eurydice’s choice to return to earth with Orpheus or to stay in the underworld with her father.
Eurydice premiered at the Madison Repertory Theatre in Wisconsin in September 2003.
In HCM City, the play will be directed by Ilse Zoerb who worked as a freelance performer, writer and producer before moving to HCM City.
The performances will begin at 7.30pm at Lang Thang, a creative space at 18 Street 47 in District 2.
Earlybird tickets priced at VNĐ300,000 are available at forms.gle/XFbc92E9bvPaZNCW8 until March 16. General tickets will cost VNĐ350,000 and student tickets VNĐ100,000. VNS
