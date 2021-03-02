Discharged COVID-19 patient in Hà Nội tests positive again

HÀ NỘI — A COVID-19 patient in Hà Nội has tested positive for the coronavirus again after being given the all-clear in late February, health authorities announced Tuesday.
N.T.K, Việt Nam’s COVID-19 Patient No. 1,958, reported on February 5, residing in Cầu Giấy District, was discharged from hospital on February 27 but after two days of the mandatory 14-day home isolation, she tested positive for the virus on March 1.
Health authorities noted that these re-positive cases recorded post-discharge usually do not cause risks of spreading the virus to the community, even among close family members.
This is the second such case in the city in its latest community outbreak, with the first being reported on February 25.
According to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Hoàng Đức Hạnh, Hà Nội recorded no new local transmissions from February 16 to March 2.
The city’s authorities continue to collect samples from people arriving in the capital and those returning from outbreak-hit regions to test for COVID-19. — VNS
