Digital installation commemorates Italian poet Dante Alighieri

Entry is free and the exhibition runs until April 8, from 10am to 8.30pm, at Generali Room in Casa Italia, 18 Lê Phụng Hiểu Street.

HÀ NỘI —A digital installation exhibition entitled Inferno V opens in Hà Nội this afternoon (March 25, 2pm) to mark the 700th anniversary of the death of the great Italian poet Dante Alighieri, who wrote of one of the most renowned works of world literature, The Divine Comedy .

Produced by the Italian creative media company MTM Reality and promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Inferno V is conceived as a unique digital journey through the second circle of Hell, where lie those punished for their sins of passion. Inferno V combines augmented reality with the timeless words of Dante Alighieri.

Visitors will enjoy a variety of images, videos and narrations which provide an intense experience of Dante's work and explain the essential place he holds within the history of literature. All content is available in Vietnamese as well as in Italian, English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

Starting from March 25, a website version of Inferno V can be accessed through the Italian Embassy's Facebook page.

Entry is free and the exhibition runs until April 8, from 10am to 8.30pm, at Generali Room in Casa Italia, 18 Lê Phụng Hiểu Street. VNS