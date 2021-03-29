Department of Vehicles and Machinery honored with noble order

The event was attended by Deputy Defense Ministers Senior Lieutenant General Le Huy Vinh and Senior Lieutenant General Be Xuan Truong and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Phuong Nam.

At the event, delegates recalled the establishment and development of the military vehicles and machinery sector over the past 70 years. Particularly, over the past seven decades, the military vehicles and machinery sector has successfully fulfilled assigned missions. Their achievements contributed to the Vietnamese people's victory in the struggle for national independence in the past and to the present national construction and defense cause. For their contributions, 50 groups and 35 individuals working in the sector were bestowed and posthumously awarded the title of the Hero of the People's Armed Forces.

Speaking at the event, General Truong acknowledged and praised the achievements obtained by the military vehicles and machinery sector in general and the Department of Vehicles and Machinery in particular over the past time. Truong asked the department's leadership to promote their advisory role for the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense on the use of military vehicles in the years to come.

The department should cooperate with agencies and units throughout the military to ensure safety for vehicles and machinery to meet the requirements of national protection missions in the new period.

Authorized by the State President, General Truong handed over the third-class Military Exploit Order to the Department of Vehicles and Machinery.

Translated by Tran Hoai