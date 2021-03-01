Demand for laptops booms as people study and work from home

Customers look for laptops for their children at Phong Vũ shop in HCM City’s District 3. VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Work from home and study from home amid the new COVID-19 wave have caused demand for laptops to skyrocket.

Parents in HCM City and elsewhere said while earlier they had been content to have just one common laptop at home or have their children use smartphones, they now have to buy laptops for their children’s online classes.

Nguyễn Đình of the city’s Bình Thạnh District said he decided to buy a laptop for his son because he could not let his son share his constantly, but most shops had run out of those priced at below VNĐ 10 million (US$434).

Lê Hoàng Thành, head of FPT Shop’s laptop product line, said sales rose 150 per cent in February.

Lê Trí Công, director of Trí Công Informatics Commerce and Service said sales of desktops and used laptops have also increased as people look for cheap computers for their children.

Laptops priced at VNĐ10-12 million ($434-520 million) have been the most popular followed by brands like Dell, HP, Acer, and Asus that cost VNĐ16-20 million.

With online classes depending on videos, sellers also reported a spike in demand for webcams.

Many retailers said certain laptop brands are under-stocked amid the rising demand, but supply is hampered by COVID-19.

But despite the demand, prices have remained relatively steady, with many retailers even offering promotions such as discounts and free programmes. — VNS