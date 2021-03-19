Defense mission works with Factory A32

The request was made by Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Be Xuan Truong while working with Factory A32 of the Technical Department of the Air Defense-Air Force Service on March 17.

At the meeting, General Truong praised the efforts of the factory's personnel over the past time. He emphasized that in the current context, the factory's leadership encouraged its staff to implement hundreds of feasible technical initiatives, tapping maximum potentials of its available equipment and machinery to raise its productivity.

He urged the unit's personnel to promote unity, proactiveness, and creativeness to obtain more achievements in the coming time.

According to reports delivered at the meeting, over the past years the factory paid special attention to raising its staff's professional competence and abilities to maintain fighters and other equipment of the air force, thus extending aircraft's lifespan.

The unit also launched different movements to mobilize officers and workers to offer new initiatives, contributing to raising the effectiveness of its maintenance work of aircraft and equipment ready for training and combat readiness missions.

Translated by Tran Hoai