Defense Minister works with Military Region 7

According to Commander of Military Region 7 Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, despite the serious impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, Military Region 7's armed forces successfully fulfilled all military and defense missions and effectively combated SARS-CoV-2. Particularly, together with building a border patrol road, military units in the region built 34 residential areas near border posts, including 170 houses. The units also constructed around 300 houses for needy ethnic minority people and religious followers.
For the 2021 Lunar New Year Festival, agencies and units under the military region formed missions to visit and present gifts to their personnel and local residents, especially those in remote areas, along the border and on islands. These activities helped troops and local people have a cozy and happy New Year.
General Thang stressed that Military Region 7 completed all set targets for the enlistment work for this year and all the recruitees had their health checked and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 before being handed over to military units in the region.
Speaking at the meeting, General Lich praised the military region's armed forces for their achievements in implementing military and defense missions and raising their combat power over the past time. He asked Military Region 7's leaders to focus on the building of the whole people's defense posture, defensive areas, and local armed forces. Units under the military region should continue building politically-based armed forces, raising training quality, and combining training with regulation building.
The military region should also take measures to build strong Party organizations, raise competence of its personnel, foster cooperation with localities, and contribute to localities' socio-economic development and defense consolidation, Lich added.
Concluding the working session, General Lich expressed hope that personnel of Military Region 7's armed forces will try their best to take the lead in the "Determined to Win" movement this year and in the years to come.
Translated by Tran Hoai
- Russian military says 2 dead, 4 injured by rocket explosion
- America’s Three Layered Antiballistic Missile Defense Systems Could Stop Any North Korean Nuclear Attack on the U.S.
- UK developing cyber-weapons, Armed Forces minister admits
- Singapore Military Uses Social Networking
- Microsoft custom tailors Office 365 and Azure cloud for Department of Defense
- Is US Cyber Command preparing to become the 6th branch of the military?
- The next battlefield: Cyberspace and military readiness
- Managing Security Overseas: Contact and Coordination with Local, Regional, and International Authorities
- Military officer to lead UK government cybersecurity program
- Obama plays up 3D printing's military applications under new manufacturing plans
- U.S. military wants influence over private Cyberstructure
- Military Spends $10M to Build Web Sites Aimed At Squelching Anti-U.S. Messages
Defense Minister works with Military Region 7 have 435 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.