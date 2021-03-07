Defense Minister works with Military Region 7

According to Commander of Military Region 7 Major General Nguyen Truong Thang, despite the serious impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, Military Region 7's armed forces successfully fulfilled all military and defense missions and effectively combated SARS-CoV-2. Particularly, together with building a border patrol road, military units in the region built 34 residential areas near border posts, including 170 houses. The units also constructed around 300 houses for needy ethnic minority people and religious followers.

For the 2021 Lunar New Year Festival, agencies and units under the military region formed missions to visit and present gifts to their personnel and local residents, especially those in remote areas, along the border and on islands. These activities helped troops and local people have a cozy and happy New Year.

General Thang stressed that Military Region 7 completed all set targets for the enlistment work for this year and all the recruitees had their health checked and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 before being handed over to military units in the region.

Speaking at the meeting, General Lich praised the military region's armed forces for their achievements in implementing military and defense missions and raising their combat power over the past time. He asked Military Region 7's leaders to focus on the building of the whole people's defense posture, defensive areas, and local armed forces. Units under the military region should continue building politically-based armed forces, raising training quality, and combining training with regulation building.

The military region should also take measures to build strong Party organizations, raise competence of its personnel, foster cooperation with localities, and contribute to localities' socio-economic development and defense consolidation, Lich added.

Concluding the working session, General Lich expressed hope that personnel of Military Region 7's armed forces will try their best to take the lead in the "Determined to Win" movement this year and in the years to come.

Translated by Tran Hoai