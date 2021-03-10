Crab noodle soup at eatery draws hundreds of diners a day

Bún riêu cua bowls at the 40-year-old "Bún Riêu Gánh" eatery in HCM City's District 1. File Photo

HCM CITY – The 40-year-old "Bún Riêu Gánh" in HCM City's District 1 attracts hundreds of diners daily because of its crab meatball dish.

Located at 4 Phan Bội Châu Street, adjacent to Bến Thành Market, the food stall is well known as the stomping ground of many foreign visitors, overseas Vietnamese and artists.

Unlike other versions of crab noodle soup, or bún riêu, the dish here consists of a big chunk of fried tofu, congealed duck blood, a slice of tomato and its huge, signature crab meatball.

The dish is served with a plate of special fish sauce, chili, shrimp paste and tamarind dipping sauce and a plate of fresh split morning glory, mung bean sprouts, thin strips of banana blossom, cilantro and basil leaves.

Even though the price per serving is VND55,000 (US$2.4), considered higher than at other stalls in the city, its quality still attracts hundreds of diners.

The stall is open from 8am to 7pm daily. – VNS