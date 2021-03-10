HCM CITY – The 40-year-old "Bún Riêu Gánh" in HCM City's District 1 attracts hundreds of diners daily because of its crab meatball dish.
Located at 4 Phan Bội Châu Street, adjacent to Bến Thành Market, the food stall is well known as the stomping ground of many foreign visitors, overseas Vietnamese and artists.
Unlike other versions of crab noodle soup, or bún riêu, the dish here consists of a big chunk of fried tofu, congealed duck blood, a slice of tomato and its huge, signature crab meatball.
The dish is served with a plate of special fish sauce, chili, shrimp paste and tamarind dipping sauce and a plate of fresh split morning glory, mung bean sprouts, thin strips of banana blossom, cilantro and basil leaves.
Even though the price per serving is VND55,000 (US$2.4), considered higher than at other stalls in the city, its quality still attracts hundreds of diners.
The stall is open from 8am to 7pm daily. – VNS
- Old Dry Road Farm Festival draws hundreds to its fundraiser
- Annual South Side street party draws 300 neighbors for a day out
- Hundreds of Things to Do This Fall in Colorado
- Say hello to University Avenue’s newest restaurants
- 10 Best Restaurants in the East Village
- The Bay Area’s best 50 restaurants: Nos. 41-50
- Bay Area’s Best 50 Restaurants: No. 1-10
- Louisville restaurants: Cheddar Box Too is a St. Matthews staple
- 10 awesome Bay Area date night ideas for fall
- Meals for £1.50! Thrifty cook shares his £20-a-week meal plan (and reveals why you should always have eggs in the cupboard)
- Rochester NY restaurants: Nam Vang gets new owner and menu
- Berlin's little Vietnam reflects divided city
Crab noodle soup at eatery draws hundreds of diners a day have 304 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.